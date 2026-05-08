COLUMN | Maritime disease outbreaks and seafarer health anxiety: what lessons can be learned [Grey Power]

This particular emergency, which has also illustrated how these killers can rapidly get around the world, aided by the agency of jet aircraft speeding departing passengers home, also might be considered a reminder of the importance of the quarantine regulations and the port and airport health services.

Sadly, such services often seem to be under attack by the bean counters, although recent events have once again underlined their value, along with the lifesaving services available for diagnosis by radio, which ship’s staff can readily access.

The prevalence of vomiting bugs and their ilk, cutting a swathe through the happy holidaymakers aboard big cruise ship complements, is perhaps less of a problem with better protocols and onboard hygiene, but it still happens.