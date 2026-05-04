WHO: Suspected hantavirus outbreak claims three lives on cruise ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that three people have died following a suspected outbreak of a respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

"To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases," the WHO said in a social media post on Sunday, May 3. "Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa."

The WHO confirmed that detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew, and sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.