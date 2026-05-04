WHO: Suspected hantavirus outbreak claims three lives on cruise ship

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that three people have died following a suspected outbreak of a respiratory virus on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean.
"To date, one case of hantavirus infection has been laboratory confirmed, and there are five additional suspected cases," the WHO said in a social media post on Sunday, May 3. "Of the six affected individuals, three have died and one is currently in intensive care in South Africa."
The WHO confirmed that detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations. Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew, and sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.
"Hantavirus infections are typically linked to environmental exposure (exposure to infected rodents’ urine or faeces)," the WHO added. "While rare, hantavirus may spread between people, and can lead to severe respiratory illness and requires careful patient monitoring, support and response."
The WHO said it is facilitating coordination between member states and the ship’s operators for medical evacuation of two symptomatic passengers, as well as full public health risk assessment and support to the remaining passengers on board.
South African health officials have reported that the suspected outbreak occurred on the expedition cruise ship Hondius, which is operated by Netherlands-based Oceanwide Expeditions.