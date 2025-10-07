Princess Cruises' newest ship departs on maiden commercial voyage in Mediterranean

Star Princess is the second in a series of two ships ordered by Princess Cruises from Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri in 2019. Sun Princess, the series' lead ship, was handed over in 2024.

Star Princess boasts numerous facilities distributed across 20 decks. Ten of the decks will house the 2,162 guest cabins, which will also include over 1,500 balcony staterooms. Up to 4,300 guests can be accommodated on board.

The other facilities consist of over 30 bars and restaurants including a dining room that spans three decks, a suspended atrium, a theatre, a casino, a spa, and boutique retail shops. Power for the ship is provided by dual-fuel engines that can also run on LNG.