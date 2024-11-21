Collaboration to build crewboats for Japanese offshore energy market
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine and Japanese counterpart Mirai Ships, together with project management specialist Ragnar Energy Solutions, have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the aim of establishing a framework for exclusive newbuild collaborations.
The MOU sets out the terms for exclusive collaboration on the design and construction of crewboats for customers in the offshore renewables support sector. The vessels to be designed and built by the collaboration will serve Japan’s growing offshore energy market.
Strategic Marine said the collaboration aims to deliver vessels tailored to Japanese offshore market demands while maintaining high standards of quality, efficiency, and environmental sustainability.
Strategic Marine has been involved in the construction of crewboats for various overseas markets in both the renewables and oil and gas sectors. Among the vessels most recently delivered by the company are now in operation in countries such as Brunei, the UK, the UAE, Taiwan, Thailand, and South Korea.