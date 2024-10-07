Brunei's Amarco welcomes new fast crewboat to fleet
Brunei offshore vessel operator Amarco has taken delivery of a new fast crewboat built by Strategic Marine of Singapore. Amarco S1 will be operated in support of customers in Brunei's oil and gas sector.
The 42-metre newbuild is powered by three engines that deliver speeds of over 28.5 knots. Additionally, the vessel is designed to be future-ready, enabling the integration of a gyrostabiliser and offering the option to install a motion-compensated gangway.
The crewboat is equipped with a plug-and-play hybrid system, allowing for certain operating profiles to be performed entirely on battery power. Strategic Marine said this ensures the vessel can adapt to future environmental standards.
Key features of the new crewboat include an external firefighting system and an oil dispersant system. The vessel’s manoeuvrability is further optimised with a bow thruster and auto-trimming interceptors, providing the crew with greater control during complex offshore operations.
Amarco S1 features cruise-style interiors, larger windows, reclining chairs with tray tables, and USB charging ports for all passengers, ensuring a comfortable journey even in challenging conditions.