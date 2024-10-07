Brunei's Amarco welcomes new fast crewboat to fleet

The 42-metre newbuild is powered by three engines that deliver speeds of over 28.5 knots. Additionally, the vessel is designed to be future-ready, enabling the integration of a gyrostabiliser and offering the option to install a motion-compensated gangway.

The crewboat is equipped with a plug-and-play hybrid system, allowing for certain operating profiles to be performed entirely on battery power. Strategic Marine said this ensures the vessel can adapt to future environmental standards.