UAE's ADNOC L&S welcomes new fast crewboats to fleet

Each crewboat has a length of 42 metres; an optimised hull design for enhanced speed and fuel efficiency; advanced navigation and communication systems for precise operations; ergonomically designed accommodation for improved comfort and safety; an upgraded HVAC system meeting geographical conditions of the Middle East; and a bespoke aft landing for specific operational requirements.

The crewboats are also fitted with firefighting monitors and three engines driving fixed-pitch propellers. The propulsion can deliver speeds of up to 30 knots.