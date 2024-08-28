UAE's ADNOC L&S welcomes new fast crewboats to fleet
UAE operator ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of two new fast crewboats in a series built by Strategic Marine of Singapore. The newbuilds are designed to meet the rigorous demands of offshore operations, hence the installation of advanced technology such as gyro-stabilisation and hybrid systems for carbon reduction and increased efficiency.
Each crewboat has a length of 42 metres; an optimised hull design for enhanced speed and fuel efficiency; advanced navigation and communication systems for precise operations; ergonomically designed accommodation for improved comfort and safety; an upgraded HVAC system meeting geographical conditions of the Middle East; and a bespoke aft landing for specific operational requirements.
The crewboats are also fitted with firefighting monitors and three engines driving fixed-pitch propellers. The propulsion can deliver speeds of up to 30 knots.
Each crewboat has business class seating for 70 rig crew – configured for up to 100 rig crew – plus space for 16 crewmembers in nine cabins. The interior spaces also include one medical room/office.