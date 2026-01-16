US judge lifts halt on Virginia offshore wind development

At the hearing in Norfolk, Virginia, Walker said Interior's stop-work order was too broad to address Dominion's specific project and noted that the risks cited by the government pertained to wind farm operations and not construction.

The Interior Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the ruling.

Dominion has already spent nearly $9 billion on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, which is expected to provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes according to the developer.

"Our team will now focus on safely restarting work to ensure CVOW begins delivery of critical energy in just weeks," the company said in a statement. "While our legal challenge proceeds, we will continue seeking a durable resolution of this matter through cooperation with the federal government."