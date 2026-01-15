US judge clears Equinor to restart New York wind project

A federal judge on Thursday cleared Norwegian offshore wind developer Equinor to resume work on its New York Empire Wind project. This follows the President Donald Trump administration's halt of the project along with four others last month.

The ruling by US District Judge Carl Nichols is the second legal setback for Trump's offshore wind policy this week. A judge in the same court on Monday ruled Danish energy company Orsted could restart work on a project off the coast of Rhode Island.

Trump has spent the last year seeking to block expansion of offshore wind in federal waters. He has repeatedly said he considers the technology expensive, unreliable and ugly.