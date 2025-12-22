Offshore wind shares plunge as US freezes wind farm leases

The US Department of the Interior said the move was the result of complaints by the Pentagon that the movement of huge turbine blades for offshore wind projects, as well as the highly reflective towers that hold them up, cause radar interference that can make it hard to identify and locate threats.

The pause will give relevant federal agencies, "time to work with leaseholders and state partners to assess the possibility of mitigating the national security risks posed by these projects," the department said in a press release.

"The prime duty of the United States government is to protect the American people," Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in the release.