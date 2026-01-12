US judge lets Danish firm Orsted resume Revolution Wind project

A federal judge on Monday cleared Danish offshore wind developer Orsted to resume work on its nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which US President Donald Trump's administration halted along with four other projects last month.

The ruling by US District Judge Royce Lamberth is a legal setback for Trump, who has sought to block expansion of offshore wind in federal waters.

Orsted's Revolution Wind lawsuit is one of several filed by offshore wind companies and states seeking to reverse the Interior Department's December 22 suspension of five offshore wind leases over what it said were national security concerns.