India’s refiners dip into Venezuelan oil trade with landmark purchases

India's state-run Bharat Petroleum has made its first-ever purchase of Venezuelan oil, and private refiner HPCL Mittal Energy (HMEL) has bought the South American country's crude for the first time in two years, three sources familiar with the trade said on Wednesday.

The two refiners have bought a million barrels each of Venezuela's Merey crude grade, the sources said.

The heavy oil, purchased through two separate deals, is planned to be co-loaded on a very large crude carrier to save on shipping cost, and will boost India's imports of Venezuelan crude to at least six million barrels through April, the sources said.

Bharat Petroleum and HMEL purchased the Venezuelan oil from trader Vitol, said the sources, who requested anonymity to discuss confidential details.

The price details were not immediately known. BPCL and HMEL did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Vitol declined to comment. HMEL, a joint venture of state-run Hindustan Petroleum and steel tycoon Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, previously received Venezuelan oil in February 2024, trade flow data from LSEG and Kpler showed.