FEATURE | US refiners seek direct Venezuelan crude deals with PDVSA

US refiners Phillips 66 and Citgo Petroleum are seeking to buy heavy crude directly from Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA starting in April to maximise profits, rather than purchasing through trading houses and US oil major Chevron, according to sources familiar with the efforts.

Trading houses Trafigura and Vitol in January secured the first US licences to export Venezuelan oil as part of a $2 billion deal between Caracas and Washington.

Chevron has held an authorisation to operate there and ship crude since last year. Refiners in the US and other countries have been buying cargoes from the three companies.

However, since US President Donald Trump's administration issued a general licence late last month that authorised broader oil exports from the OPEC country, the pool of buyers is expected to progressively expand, boosting trade to $5 billion over the next few months, US officials have said.

Phillips 66, one of the biggest US refiners, is seeking compliance and internal clearance to purchase directly from PDVSA, three sources said.