China's Hengli caught in crosshairs of escalating US-Iran oil crackdown

Why is this an escalation?

Hengli operates a 400,000 barrel-per-day refining complex in the northeastern city of Dalian, making it the largest Chinese refiner to be singled out for sanctions by the United States since it renewed its crackdown on Iranian oil exports in 2019.

The designation comes shortly after a 30-day waiver of sanctions on importing already-loaded Iranian crude oil had lapsed, and after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent threatened on April 15 to sanction buyers of Iranian oil and said that the Treasury department had written warning letters to two Chinese banks.

The move comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's planned visit to Beijing in May. Previously, Iran-related US sanctions on Chinese entities had mostly targeted peripheral operators in the supply chain, including three small independent refiners and several import terminal operators.