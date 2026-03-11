New ownership restarts US-sanctioned Chinese oil port

A Chinese oil terminal sanctioned by Washington in October has resumed operations after a logistics unit of state refiner Sinopec sold its stake in the facility to a local port operator, according to two trade sources and a tanker tracker.

The US sanctions on the Rizhao Shihua terminal for handling Iranian oil carried on sanctioned vessels disrupted crude flows and forced cargo diversions for Sinopec, which had been receiving a fifth of its oil imports from the facility in Shandong province.

The terminal in the city of Lanshan, with three berths capable of handling very large crude carriers, was idled for months as shipowners and traders avoided it for fear of incurring secondary sanctions.