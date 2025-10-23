Sellers cancel deals with Chinese oil refiner Yulong after UK sanctions

Several suppliers have cancelled sales of Middle Eastern and Canadian oil to China's Yulong Petrochemical after the UK imposed sanctions on the refiner, which is likely to push it to buy more Russian crude, multiple sources familiar with the deals said.

The refiner, China's newest with a capacity of 400,000 barrels per day and one of the country's largest single Russian oil customers, is among the entities Britain designated last week to curb Moscow's oil revenues used to fund the Ukraine war.

Suppliers that are unwinding supply deals include European majors TotalEnergies and BP as well as Saudi Aramco and Kuwait Petroleum Corp and Chinese state trader PetroChina International, the sources said.