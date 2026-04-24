US sanctions Chinese "teapot" refinery for buying billions of dollars worth of Iran crude

The Trump administration said on Friday it imposed sanctions on an independent "teapot" refinery in China for buying billions of dollars' worth of Iranian oil as Washington and Tehran struggle to restart peace talks.

The Treasury Department targeted Hengli Petrochemical Dalian Refinery Co, which it said is one of Iran's largest customers of crude oil and petroleum products. The department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said it also imposed sanctions on about 40 shipping companies and vessels that operate as part of Iran's "shadow fleet."

The Trump administration last year imposed sanctions on teapots Hebei Xinhai Chemical Group, Shandong Shouguang Luqing Petrochemical, and Shandong Shengxing Chemical.