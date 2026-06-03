North Star welcomes newly acquired SOVs to fleet

UK operator North Star has formally welcomed four service operation vessels (SOVs) that were recently acquired from Norway's Edda Wind.

The transaction has expanded North Star's offshore wind fleet to 14 vessels. The company said this will strengthen its leadership in the long-term European SOV market and establishes it as the world’s largest offshore infrastructure service provider by fleet size and charter backlog.

North Star expects that the four SOVs will provide immediate access to high-specification capacity and enhance the company’s flexibility in meeting customer needs across key European markets.