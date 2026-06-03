North Star welcomes newly acquired SOVs to fleet

UK operator North Star has formally welcomed four service operation vessels (SOVs) that were recently acquired from Norway's Edda Wind.
The transaction has expanded North Star's offshore wind fleet to 14 vessels. The company said this will strengthen its leadership in the long-term European SOV market and establishes it as the world’s largest offshore infrastructure service provider by fleet size and charter backlog.
North Star expects that the four SOVs will provide immediate access to high-specification capacity and enhance the company’s flexibility in meeting customer needs across key European markets.
North Star said its robust financial platform and proven operational scale will support the efficient integration of these vessels into the North Star platform whilst maintaining business continuity for clients.
The four acquired SOVs are Goelo Enabler, Boreas Enabler, Nordri Enabler, and Sudri Enabler. The vessels have since been renamed Grampian Goelo, Grampian Tay, Grampian Rhine and Grampian Thames, respectively.
A total of 160 offshore roles will continue to support these vessels, alongside North Star’s existing operational teams.