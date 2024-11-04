VESSEL REVIEW | Goelo Enabler – SOV to support maintenance at France’s Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm

Named Goelo Enabler (initially Edda Goelo) after the Goelo region in Brittany, the vessel has already commenced operations in support of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Iberdrola's 496MW offshore wind farm in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel just off France. Upon arriving on-site, it began serving as a mother vessel for technicians as they perform maintenance work on the wind farm’s 62 offshore turbines.

Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class rules, the SOV is prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as an energy carrier in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company's strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions, and endurance.