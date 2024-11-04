VESSEL REVIEW | Goelo Enabler – SOV to support maintenance at France’s Saint-Brieuc offshore wind farm
Norwegian offshore vessel operator Edda Wind recently took delivery of a new service operation vessel (SOV) built by Spain's Balenciaga Shipyard.
Named Goelo Enabler (initially Edda Goelo) after the Goelo region in Brittany, the vessel has already commenced operations in support of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Iberdrola's 496MW offshore wind farm in Saint-Brieuc Bay in the English Channel just off France. Upon arriving on-site, it began serving as a mother vessel for technicians as they perform maintenance work on the wind farm’s 62 offshore turbines.
Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design in compliance with DNV class rules, the SOV is prepared for zero-emission operations with hydrogen as an energy carrier in a liquid organic hydrogen carrier concept. This concept has been adopted by Edda Wind as it meets the company's strict criteria for safe operation, logistical solutions, and endurance.
Significant personnel and transport capacities
As with its earlier sister Edda Brint, which was delivered in 2022, Goelo Enabler has an LOA of 82.85 metres (271.8 feet), a moulded beam of 18.6 metres (61 feet), a design draught of 5.3 metres (17 feet), a moulded depth of 7.2 metres (24 feet), and a deadweight tonnage of 1,750. The vessel also boasts 470 square metres (5,060 square feet) of warehouse space and 460 square metres (5,000 square feet) of total open and sheltered deck space.
The technicians will perform scheduled maintenance activities and any other matters that may arise during the two weeks they spend at the wind farm. After those two weeks, the vessel takes the technicians back to shore and they are replaced by another team that spends another two weeks at the wind farm, so there are always technicians servicing the wind farm.
The SOV’s deck equipment consists of a crane and a 3D-compensated gangway supplied by MacGregor. For transfers to and from turbines wherein the gangway would not be a practical solution, the technicians can utilise a 12-passenger daughtercraft crewboat provided by Maritime Partner. Space is also available for a fast rescue boat supplied by Viking Life-Saving Equipment.
The propulsion arrangement includes three Caterpillar 3512E main engines, Scania D19M emergency generators, two Voith Schneider propellers and three Brunvoll tunnel thrusters. Until the main engines are configured to run on hydrogen, they will operate primarily on MGO. The propulsion can deliver a service speed of 10 knots.
Comfortable interiors for extended offshore stays
The accommodation includes three offices, two conference rooms, a hospital, a gym, a day room, a game room, and 60 single cabins for use by the 20 crewmembers and up to 40 turbine technicians. Work on the interior spaces was undertaken by Lido Marine while the fitout includes Meta ceilings, Norac wall panels, Ekornes and Scan Sørlie furniture, Alu Design wheelhouse seats, Jets toilets, Fresvik freezers, and Beha Hedo Industrier galley equipment.
The electronics suite meanwhile includes two Furuno radars and Intellian satellite communications gear. Also fitted are Eltorque actuators, an Optimarin ballast water treatment system, and a Delitek waste management system.
Goelo Enabler's charter with Siemens Gamesa will have a firm period of five years. The SOV is also notable for sporting Siemens Gamesa’s blue and white colours instead of the orange and yellow typical of the other vessels in the Edda Wind fleet.