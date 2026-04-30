North Star acquires SOV quartet from Edda Wind

UK operator North Star has completed the acquisition of four new service operation vessels (SOVs) from Norway's Edda Wind.

The transaction has expanded North Star's offshore wind fleet to 14 vessels. The company said this will strengthen its leadership in the long-term European SOV market and establishes it as the world’s largest offshore infrastructure service provider by fleet size and charter backlog.

The four SOVs, which are currently deployed on offshore wind contracts, will provide immediate access to high-specification capacity and enhance North Star’s flexibility in meeting customer needs across key European markets.