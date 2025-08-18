COLUMN | Wait and hope: BP in Brazil; TotalEnergies in South Africa; North Star and RWE; ICBC auctioning again [Offshore Accounts]

One group that have endured disappointment after disappointment are the shareholders in BP, as the company has embarked on strategic flip-flop after strategic flip-flop, pivoting to renewables and then pivoting back to oil and gas, sacking its “randy” former chief executive for inappropriate relationships with several colleagues, and being the subject of unwelcome takeover rumours from Shell.

Since the dark days of Covid five years ago, BP’s shares are up 43 per cent, whereas Shell’s stock is up over 120 per cent in the same period, and Shell is now worth more than twice as much as BP.

But last week, BP announced its largest exploration discovery in 25 years with a successful well in the Bumerangue block, located in the Santos Basin offshore Brazil, 404km from Rio de Janeiro. Valaris Renaissance drilled the well in a water depth of 2,372 metres, penetrating an estimated 500-metre gross hydrocarbon column in high-quality pre-salt carbonate reservoir, with an areal extent of greater than 300 square kilometres.

BP holds 100 per cent ownership of the Bumerangue oil field, after being the sole bidder in a 2022 auction.

Bumerangue is BP’s tenth discovery in 2025 to date. The company has already announced oil and gas exploration discoveries at Beryl and Frangipani in Trinidad, Fayoum 5 and El King in Egypt, Far South in the US Gulf of Mexico, Hasheem in Libya and Alto de Cabo Frio Central in Brazil, plus discoveries in Namibia and Angola through Azule Energy, its 50-50 joint venture with Eni. Finally, the company is achieving success in what should be its core business, finding and producing oil and gas!

In its latest strategic iteration, BP now plans to grow its global upstream production to between 2.3 million and 2.5 million barrels of oil equivalent a day in 2030, having previously said it would reduce production to comply with "net zero" planning when oil prices crashed in 2020. Instead, BP now plans to develop the capacity to increase production out as far as 2035.