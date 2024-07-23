Dong Fang Offshore secures long-term CSOV charter to support Fengmiao I wind farm

Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has been awarded a charter for a newbuild Taiwan-flagged commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Fengmiao I wind farm project offshore Taiwan. The CSOV has already been ordered and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.

DFO said the charter ensures that the Fengmiao I project will have a fit-for-purpose vessel to support operations, de-risking the project delivery. The CSOV will be capable of support foundation installation, cable installation, turbine and balance of plant O&M.