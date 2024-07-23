Dong Fang Offshore secures long-term CSOV charter to support Fengmiao I wind farm

Dong Fang Offshore (DFO) has been awarded a charter for a newbuild Taiwan-flagged commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for the Fengmiao I wind farm project offshore Taiwan. The CSOV has already been ordered and will be delivered in the first quarter of 2027.
DFO said the charter ensures that the Fengmiao I project will have a fit-for-purpose vessel to support operations, de-risking the project delivery. The CSOV will be capable of support foundation installation, cable installation, turbine and balance of plant O&M.
The vessel will be built to a design by Norway's Vard and will be deployed at the Fengmiao I project site approximately 35 kilometres off the coast of Taichung. The vessel will employ Taiwanese crews and windfarm technicians in compliance with Taiwanese flag requirements.
CIP was also the inaugural charterer of the DFO construction support vessel Orient Constructor following its conversion for the subsea installation role.