Two US sailors injured after non-combat fire aboard carrier in Red Sea

Two US sailors were injured after the USS Gerald Ford suffered a non-combat-related fire on board, the US military said on Thursday.

The Gerald Ford, the United States' newest aircraft carrier and the world's largest, is taking part in operations against Iran and currently located in the Red Sea.

In a statement, the military said the sailors were receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition.

"There is no damage to the ship’s propulsion plant, and the aircraft carrier remains fully operational," the military said, adding that the fire started in the ship's main laundry area.