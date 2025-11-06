Seadrill posts $11m net loss, $86m gross operating profit in Q3 2025

Seadrill recently posted its third quarter 2025 financial results.

The company reported a net loss of US$11 million and an adjusted gross operating profit of US$86 million during Q3 2025.

Third quarter 2025 total operating revenues decreased by US$14 million to US$363 million, compared to US$377 million in the prior quarter, primarily due to lower economic utilisation, fewer rig operating days, and a sequential decrease in reimbursable revenues.