DOF to acquire Maersk Supply Service

The acquisition is supported by the Board of Directors of MSSH, MSS and DOF, as well as shareholders in DOF representing more than 50 per cent of the outstanding shares. In consideration for the shares in MSS and subject to closing of the transaction, A.P. Moller Holding’s subsidiary MSSH shall receive a combination of US$577 million in cash (to be adjusted based on the locked-box accounts and subject to further adjustments at closing) and 58,883,073 new shares in DOF, leading MSSH to hold 25 per cent of the share capital in DOF after issuance of the consideration shares.

Subject to closing of the transaction, MSSH shall have the right to nominate two additional members of the board of directors of DOF for a period of two years from closing (one of whom shall also be elected as the vice chairman and one as member of the board's remuneration committee), and the chairman of the nomination committee of DOF for a period of two years from closing. Closing of the transaction is subject to clearance by certain regulatory authorities, availability of financing, approval of a prospectus for listing of the consideration shares, various approvals by an extraordinary general meeting of DOF, completion of the above mentioned carve-out, and certain other customary conditions.