Spanish yard to build energy support vessel for Norway's Ostensjo Rederi

Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, the OESV will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 23 metres, accommodation for up to 180 personnel, and a propulsion system prepared to accommodate low-carbon technology in the future.

The vessel will be equipped to perform a wide range of operations within offshore energy, including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, walk-to-work/floatel services, and cable laying. Its versatile design will ensure that it can operate across multiple segments within the ocean space, ensuring efficiency and operational flexibility.