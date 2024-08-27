Spanish yard to build energy support vessel for Norway's Ostensjo Rederi
Spanish shipbuilder Astilleros Gondan has been awarded a contract for the construction and delivery of a new ocean energy support vessel (OESV) to Norwegian offshore support vessel (OSV) operator Østensjø Rederi.
Designed by Norwegian naval architecture firm Salt Ship Design, the OESV will have a length of 120 metres, a beam of 23 metres, accommodation for up to 180 personnel, and a propulsion system prepared to accommodate low-carbon technology in the future.
The vessel will be equipped to perform a wide range of operations within offshore energy, including inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR), construction, walk-to-work/floatel services, and cable laying. Its versatile design will ensure that it can operate across multiple segments within the ocean space, ensuring efficiency and operational flexibility.
The OESV is scheduled to be delivered in the second half of 2027. Once in service, it will be able to accommodate a selection of deck equipment layouts depending on the offshore support activities to be undertaken.