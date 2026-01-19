COLUMN | Put your money where your mouth is: examining the investment trends of BP, Chevron, Eni and TotalEnergies [Offshore Accounts]

Venezuela owes US$150 billion; ConocoPhillips and ExxonMobil are unpaid

After ExxonMobil's CEO correctly said that Venezuela was “uninvestible” in its current condition, US President Donald Trump got oil trader Vitol to sell several tanker loads of confiscated crude and funnelled the US$500 million proceeds to a bank account in Qatar, putting them beyond the reach of Venezuela's creditors.

Ironically, these creditors include both ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips, which have outstanding and uncollected arbitration awards for the nationalisation of their previous investments in Venezuela, against which the oil sale funds could be seized if these were banked in New York.

According to Reuters, ConocoPhillips is trying to recover US$12 billion from the Venezuelan Government after former President Hugo Chavez nationalised its Venezuela assets, whilst ExxonMobil is trying to recover US$1.65 billion. The Financial Times estimates that Venezuela owes over US$150 billion, probably much more, including over US$10 billion to China and US$60 billion on bonds that are in default. This debt is twice the size of the Venezuelan economy.

This is an almighty debt mess that will need resolution before plans to pump up oil and gas production can realistically progress, as the creditors will move to seize any earnings from Venezuelan oil and gas exports, hence Trump's decision to place the funds in Qatar.

All eyes on Chevron

After being told by ExxonMobil that the company was not interested in investing in Venezuela, the American President then turned his attention to Chevron, the second largest American energy company, and the sole American company still active in the country.

Chevron currently produces about 240,000 barrels per day (bpd) in joint ventures with the Venezuelan state oil company, PDVSA, in-country, around 150,000 bpd net to Chevron. Chevron exports Venezuelan oil to the USA under an authorisation that exempts it from sanctions on the country, which remain in place despite the abduction of former President Nicolas Maduro.

So, you would expect the American company to be at the forefront of efforts to invest in Venezuela. Instead, Chevron's investment priorities seem to lie elsewhere, and spending in Venezuela would either come at the price of investing less elsewhere, or on taking on new debt to invest in high-cost, heavy oil projects in a US$60 per barrel oil price environment.