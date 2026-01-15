EnBW pulls out of UK windfarm projects, books $1.4b loss

German utility EnBW said on Thursday it was taking a €1.2 billion ($1.4 billion) impairment charge after pulling out of two wind projects in Britain, a direct consequence of losing out in a landmark UK offshore tender.

The two offshore wind projects - Mona and Morgan - with a potential total capacity of three gigawatts did not qualify for government support/taxpayer-funded subsidies via so-called contracts for difference in this week's record auction, EnBW said.

The two projects were being jointly developed with JERA Nex bp, a 50-50 joint venture between British oil major BP and Japan's JERA.

EnBW said the decision to pull the plug on its participation in the projects was also based on other factors, "including a significant increase in costs across the supply chain, lower electricity market prices and higher interest rates".