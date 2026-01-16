Chevron greenlights expansion of Leviathan gas field in Israel

Chevron has taken a final investment decision to expand production at Israel's Leviathan natural gas field, the US oil major said on Friday. This move will lift supplies to domestic and regional markets including Egypt and Jordan as demand for Eastern Mediterranean gas grows.

Leviathan is one of the Eastern Mediterranean's largest gas fields and the cornerstone of Israel's energy system. Its exports to Egypt help supply LNG plants that ship gas to Europe.

Chevron said the expansion will raise total gas deliveries from Leviathan to about 21 billion cubic metres per year. The Leviathan expansion project is expected to come online towards the end of this decade.