ADNOC L&S takes delivery of fourth newbuild LNG carrier

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has taken delivery of the Al Sadaf, the fourth of six newbuild liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers ordered from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.
The company noted that the vessel was delivered on schedule and will immediately commence its first commercial mission.
The Al Sadaf has a capacity of 175,000 cubic metres and is equipped with dual-fuel engines. ADNOC L&S stated that the vessel is 25 per cent larger than legacy models and is designed to reduce methane emissions by up to 50 per cent.
The delivery is part of the company's multi-billion-dollar fleet renewal and expansion programme. The remaining two LNG carriers from the series are scheduled for delivery in the first half of 2026.
The broader order book with Jiangnan Shipyard also includes nine very large ethane carriers (VLEC) and four very large ammonia carriers (VLAC).
Fatema Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC Gas, who also served as the vessel's godmother, noted that the delivery aligns with the ongoing LNG berth upgrade project at Das Island. This project aims to increase berth capacity to accommodate carriers up to 180,000 cubic metres.