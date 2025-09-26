Prysmian secures €460m contract for Italy–Tunisia subsea power link

Italy's cable maker Prysmian has won a contract to build a submarine power cable connecting Italy and Tunisia, it said on Friday in a statement.
The contract, awarded by tender of Italy's power grid operator Terna and the Tunisian electricity grid operator STEG under the Elmed Project, could reach a value of around €460 million ($536.59 million), subject to certain conditions, Prysmian said.
The power line will go from the Partanna electrical substation in Sicily to the Mlaabi substation on the Tunisian Cap Bon peninsula.
"The interconnector will benefit both countries and support the global shift toward cleaner energy," Prysmian's EVP Transmission BU Raul Gil said.
Prysmian has previously worked with Terna on several submarine power cable projects.
These include the Tyrrhenian Link, the Adriatic Link connecting the regions of Marche and Abruzzo, and the SA.CO.I.3 high-voltage direct current (HVDC) system, which will link Sardinia, Corsica, and mainland Italy.
(Reporting by Laura Contemori, editing by Matt Scuffham)