OPINION | Ukraine hitting Russian oil too effectively may unsettle Trump’s position

Ukraine's repeated strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have dealt a serious blow to Moscow's vital fuel exports just as Western sanctions are tightening. But if these attacks are too successful, they risk raising the ire of US President Donald Trump.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine that began in 2022 took a sharp turn in recent weeks as Kyiv began to launch waves of drone attacks on Russian refineries, pipelines and export terminals. This has taken a heavy toll on Russia's sprawling oil and gas industry, which accounts for a quarter of the country’s GDP.

Ukraine intensified these strikes on Wednesday, as drones attacked Salavat - one of Russia's largest petrochemical complexes - for the second time in less than a week, and the Black Sea port town of Novorossiisk.

Moscow was rattled enough to respond. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Thursday that Russia will introduce a partial ban on diesel exports until the end of the year and extend an existing ban on gasoline exports.

Russia is a major exporter of diesel, shipping around 880,000 barrels per day in 2024, or 12 per cent of global diesel seaborne exports, according to analytics firm Kpler.