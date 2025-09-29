COLUMN | More, more, more! Part one of two: Azerbaijan corruption; Santos and Woodside underperformance [Offshore Accounts]

Fans of 1970s music (I am guessing that this includes many of my fellow Baird Maritime columnists and several of the most distinguished offshore shipbrokers) will recall the classic More More More by Andrea True Connection.

Indeed, the video features one of the most unforgettable lemon yellow garments worn in pop. The song was remade in 1993 by girl band Bananarama here. The lyrics seem especially appropriate to this week in offshore:

“Just get the cameras rolling

Get the action going…

More, more, more

How do you like it, how do you like it

More, more, more”

This week sees a return for a catch-up on some key stories that we covered in the past, with more, more, more news.

In fact, we have so much more, more, more, that this piece is a two-parter. Let’s get the action going with an update on another corruption arrest in Baku.