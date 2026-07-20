COLUMN | How will the Seacor Marine saga end? [Offshore Accounts]

Why so hard?

Selling large fleets of vessels is always harder than it seems because, strangely, there is a fleet discount applicable to transactions involving whole companies, typically of around 20 per cent of the individual vessel values.

Some of this discount simply boils down to the fact that there are far fewer buyers with pockets deep enough to pay, say, US$300 million for the shares and take on another US$300 million of debt.

There are dozens, if not a hundred companies, in the offshore supply space that could buy one or two vessels from Seacor’s fleet. We have seen this in the ongoing ICBC Chinese bank auctions of the Bourbon fleet, where the buyers have ranged from the large and the well-known, like Astro Offshore and Britoil, to much more exotic and obscure buyers from Indonesia, Trinidad, China and Switzerland.

The lack of a large pool of buyers means that fleet sales typically result in a discount. This was a major stumbling block in the sale of the UOS-managed fleet of 11 anchor handlers by the private equity company Hayfin, which finally went through earlier this month after years of trying. There simply weren’t enough credible buyers willing to pay the sale price demanded by the sellers.

Secondly, there is the problem of liabilities. Seacor Marine has been in the offshore business since 1989 when its co-founder, New York lawyer Charles Fabrikant, acquired the fleet of NICOR in the Gulf of Mexico. It then expanded by acquiring the fleets of Smit Lloyd and Ferronia International Shipping in the 1990s, and then Seabulk and Stirling Shipping in the 2000s. Over those four decades, the company will inevitably have picked up ongoing liabilities, unresolved disputes and pending lawsuits, which buyers will be wary of taking on.

Buying a ship means you buy it clean without its past legal suits, which remain the problem of the previous owner under the Norwegian Sale Form or under an admiralty auction. Buy a whole company, however, and you take on all its issues and challenges, all the skeletons in the closet, from pension funding requirements and tax claims to long-term leases, environmental remediation cases, dissatisfied foreign partners and goodness knows what else.

Sometimes there is upside for the buyer, if a legal case can be settled for less than anticipated, for example, but often there is uncertainty and risk. Potential buyers will inevitably assume the worst (often rightly) and this depresses corporate sale prices.