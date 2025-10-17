Seven missing after service boat capsizes off Mozambique's Beira Port

Seven people have been reported missing after a service boat capsized off the coast of Mozambique on Thursday, October 16.
The unnamed vessel was ferrying 21 sailors across the outer anchorage of the Port of Beira to the Marshall Islands-flagged oil and chemical tanker Sea Quest when the incident occurred.
Only 14 of the crewboat's occupants were safely pulled out of the water by the crew of Sea Quest and by responding Good Samaritans.
Three of the survivors were given medical treatment after being brought on board the tanker, though the extent of their injuries has not been disclosed.
Local authorities have assured that search operations will continue to attempt to locate the seven missing sailors.
Scorpio Marine Management, the operator of Sea Quest, has said that it is contact with the families of the missing crew while coordinating closely with Mozambican authorities regarding the ongoing search and rescue operation and the pending investigation into the incident.