COLUMN | Eldorado and Vantage Drilling: a merger of equals? [Offshore Accounts]

In January, we reflected on the fragmented tail of offshore deepwater drilling contractors, observing that many were subscale, including Vantage Drilling, Eldorado, Foresea, Ventura Offshore and Etesco. That was even before the news that Transocean was taking over Valaris to create a 73-rig behemoth, with 33 deepwater drillships in the combined fleet. With ADES buying Shelf Drilling in late last year, and Borr Drilling acquiring Fontis Energy in Mexico and its fleet of five jackups, it is clear that the drilling industry continues to consolidate. The small need to merge or sell.

We had made the following observation:

“Longer term, a merger of El Dorado and Vantage would solve Vantage’s chronic problem of a lack of scale, and El Dorado’s problem of a lack of operating capability.

"Vantage might also provide a marketing channel for Keppel in Singapore. Keppel is stuck holding two harsh environment semisubs originally ordered by Awilco and the modern drillship Can Do, which it ordered speculatively in 2013 with spectacularly bad timing.”

Guess what? On May 29, Vantage Drilling International announced that it had entered into an agreement and a plan of merger with Eldorado Drilling. My initial reaction was… thank goodness for that. Two lame duck companies are getting together, and this can only be good for the drilling industry more widely.

Vantage shareholders will receive US$19 per share in cash, representing an equity value for the company of approximately US$257.6 million. If the deal doesn’t go through by the end of next month, there is a US$13.56 million break fee payable.