Vantage Drilling to merge with Eldorado

Vantage Drilling International has entered into an agreement and plan of merger with Eldorado Drilling and Eldorado Drilling Merger Sub.

Pursuant to the agreement, Eldorado Drilling will acquire Vantage Drilling by way of a merger of Merger Sub with and into Vantage Drilling, with Vantage surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado.

Vantage shareholders will receive US$19.00 per share in cash, representing an equity value of approximately US$257.6 million.