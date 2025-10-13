COLUMN | An empire of wind, built on sand? Maersk, Seatrium, Equinor, Orsted; Lithuania; Ming Yang in UK; Dong Fang Offshore heads west [Offshore Accounts]

Conclusion: not yet a “complete catastrophe” but brace yourselves

We concluded our review of the calamitous last week of April 2020 with the following summary: “Basically, the entire offshore drilling industry is insolvent, burdened by unsustainably high debts, unsustainable cash burn, and limited growth prospects.”

The situation in offshore wind is going to take a lot longer to play out as electricity markets are national, rather than global, demand for electricity continues to rise driven by data centres and AI processing, whereas in 2020 oil consumption collapsed in the lockdowns. Utilities will take longer to react to changes in costs and revenues compared to oil and gas companies, which are totally exposed to commodity spot prices and are ruthless at stopping activity when oil prices slump.

Exposure to the volatile Brent price had disastrous consequences for the offshore drilling companies and supply vessel owners in the Covid crisis. However, bad news continues to accumulate in the wind sector. With another three years of the Trump presidency ahead, I just don’t see a quick and easy path for the sector back to growth.

ICBC auction update

Bourbon Gomen, an 80-tonne DP2 anchor handler built in 2012, has been added to the auction slate with a reserve price of US$7 million for an online bid on November 6.

The small laid up platform supply vessel Bourbon Liberty 153 sold for the surprising price of US$3.62 million on October 10 to an unnamed buyer, but anchor handlers Bourbon Liberty 209 and 206 were not sold and their prices have been reduced to US$4 million and US$2.7 million, respectively, for a new round of bidding on October 16, along with the long term laid-up subsea vessel Bourbon Evolution 801, which is now priced at US$14.5 million “as is ,where is” in Abidjan in Ivory Coast, just in time for the election there.

As Stanislaw Warinka has tattooed on his arm, “Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail Better.” And at lower prices, as ICBC is discovering.

It’s a quote from Samuel Beckett, the Irish author and French Resistance fighter, whose writings deal with the struggle to find meaning in a bleak, nihilistic universe.

I can think that both offshore wind and offshore oil and gas contractors can relate to that sentiment. And Chinese banks, too.

Background reading

Our coverage on Keppel’s peculiar and poorly disclosed transactions involving its legacy fleet of abandoned rigs is here. Maybe the infrastructure fund can also take on the WTIV from Seatrium?