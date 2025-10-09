Orsted to shrink workforce by 25 per cent as wind sector pressures mount

Denmark’s Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind farm developer, will cut approximately 2,000 jobs by the end of 2027, a quarter of its workforce, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The reasons for this are that the company will be focusing more on offshore wind and Europe, that a number of offshore wind farms will be finalised in the coming years, and that the company needs to improve its competitiveness,” Orsted said.