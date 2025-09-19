US halt on Rhode Island offshore wind project unjustified, developer complains

The owners of Revolution Wind said the Trump administration's reasons for stopping work on its Rhode Island offshore wind farm were "factually incorrect" and only disclosed after it had ordered a halt to the project, according to court documents filed on Thursday.

The filing in US District Court for the District of Columbia is part of a lawsuit brought earlier this month by joint venture partners Orsted and Skyborn Renewables challenging a stop-work order issued to Revolution Wind by the Department of the Interior in August.