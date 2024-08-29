Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Dutch bridge erection boats, hopper dredger delivery to Indonesia and more

Indonesia's Jhonlin acquires new hopper dredger from Dutch builder

Indonesian engineering firm the Jhonlin Group recently took delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) supplied by Netherlands-based Royal IHC.

Samson utilises a standard IHC design boasting a hopper capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a broad range of operational applications. An optimised hull design ensures improved fuel efficiency, while dredging can be performed at depths of up to 25 metres.

The TSHD will be deployed in Kalimantan and will be operated by Jhonlin subsidiary Jhonlin Marine Trans.