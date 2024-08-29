Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Dutch bridge erection boats, hopper dredger delivery to Indonesia and more
Completed deliveries include dredgers to operators in Brazil, Indonesia, and the UK, while the Royal Netherlands Army will soon welcome new bridge erection boats into service. Also, construction will soon begin on a cutter suction dredger as part of a joint Dutch-Bangladeshi project.
Indonesia's Jhonlin acquires new hopper dredger from Dutch builder
Indonesian engineering firm the Jhonlin Group recently took delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) supplied by Netherlands-based Royal IHC.
Samson utilises a standard IHC design boasting a hopper capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a broad range of operational applications. An optimised hull design ensures improved fuel efficiency, while dredging can be performed at depths of up to 25 metres.
The TSHD will be deployed in Kalimantan and will be operated by Jhonlin subsidiary Jhonlin Marine Trans.
Brazilian engineering firm welcomes new dredger to fleet
Construtora Vale Verde (CVV), a civil engineering and marine services company operating in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, recently took delivery of a new cutter suction dredger from Royal IHC.
The custom dredger recently completed undergoing commissioning and testing in Brazil. The vessel will be operated in support of CVV's mining activities.
Dutch-Bangladeshi partnership to build new cutter suction dredger
A partnership formed by Netherlands-based shipbuilder Dredge Yard and Bangladeshi state-owned counterpart Dockyard and Engineering Works (DEWL) will soon commence construction of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) at the latter's facilities in Narayanganj.
Dredge Yard is responsible for delivering essential components such as the dredge pump, the gearbox, the engine, and the cutter system. DEWL will meanwhile handle the steel construction, assembly, launching, and commissioning of the stationary vessel.
PD Ports' newest dredger arrives in home waters in UK
UK operator PD Ports welcomed its newest dredger following its arrival from the Netherlands on Monday, August 26. Named Emerald Duchess, the dredger was designed to satisfy high environmental and safety standards.
Royal Netherlands Army to receive new bridge erection boats
The Royal Netherlands Army has placed orders for new bridge erection boats (BEBs) to built by Birdon America. The vessels will be similar to the BEBs that Birdon has supplied to the armies of Australia, Brazil, and the United States.