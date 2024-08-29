Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Dutch bridge erection boats, hopper dredger delivery to Indonesia and more
Marine Projects

Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | August 29 – Dutch bridge erection boats, hopper dredger delivery to Indonesia and more

Published on

Completed deliveries include dredgers to operators in Brazil, Indonesia, and the UK, while the Royal Netherlands Army will soon welcome new bridge erection boats into service. Also, construction will soon begin on a cutter suction dredger as part of a joint Dutch-Bangladeshi project.

Indonesia's Jhonlin acquires new hopper dredger from Dutch builder
Samson, a new trailing suction hopper dredger acquired by Indonesia's Jhonlin GroupRoyal IHC

Indonesia's Jhonlin acquires new hopper dredger from Dutch builder

Indonesian engineering firm the Jhonlin Group recently took delivery of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) supplied by Netherlands-based Royal IHC.

Samson utilises a standard IHC design boasting a hopper capacity of 4,000 cubic metres and a broad range of operational applications. An optimised hull design ensures improved fuel efficiency, while dredging can be performed at depths of up to 25 metres.

The TSHD will be deployed in Kalimantan and will be operated by Jhonlin subsidiary Jhonlin Marine Trans.

Brazilian engineering firm welcomes new dredger to fleet
Construtora Vale Verde's new mining dredgerRoyal IHC

Brazilian engineering firm welcomes new dredger to fleet

Construtora Vale Verde (CVV), a civil engineering and marine services company operating in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, recently took delivery of a new cutter suction dredger from Royal IHC.

The custom dredger recently completed undergoing commissioning and testing in Brazil. The vessel will be operated in support of CVV's mining activities.

Dutch-Bangladeshi partnership to build new cutter suction dredger
Rendering of a new cutter suction dredger to be built by Dredge Yard and Dockyard and Engineering WorksDredge Yard

Dutch-Bangladeshi partnership to build new cutter suction dredger

A partnership formed by Netherlands-based shipbuilder Dredge Yard and Bangladeshi state-owned counterpart Dockyard and Engineering Works (DEWL) will soon commence construction of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) at the latter's facilities in Narayanganj.

Dredge Yard is responsible for delivering essential components such as the dredge pump, the gearbox, the engine, and the cutter system. DEWL will meanwhile handle the steel construction, assembly, launching, and commissioning of the stationary vessel.

PD Ports' newest dredger arrives in home waters
PD Ports' new dredger Emerald Duchess arriving in the River Tees, August 26, 2024PD Ports

PD Ports' newest dredger arrives in home waters in UK

UK operator PD Ports welcomed its newest dredger following its arrival from the Netherlands on Monday, August 26. Named Emerald Duchess, the dredger was designed to satisfy high environmental and safety standards.

Royal Netherlands Army to receive new bridge erection boats
A future Royal Netherlands Army bridge erection boat undergoes sea trials.Birdon America

Royal Netherlands Army to receive new bridge erection boats

The Royal Netherlands Army has placed orders for new bridge erection boats (BEBs) to built by Birdon America. The vessels will be similar to the BEBs that Birdon has supplied to the armies of Australia, Brazil, and the United States.

Europe
United Kingdom
Asia
USA
North America
Netherlands
WBW newbuild
Brazil
Bangladesh
Indonesia
Royal IHC
Birdon America
Samson
Dredge Yard
PD Ports
Dockyard and Engineering Works
Emerald Duchess
Royal Netherlands Army
Construtora Vale Verde
Jhonlin Group
Jhonlin Marine Trans
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com