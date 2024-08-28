PD Ports' newest dredger arrives in home waters in UK

The 71-metre-long Emerald Duchess can carry up to 2,000 cubic metres of dredged material and is fitted with a hybrid propulsion configuration consisting of a battery pack and engines that can run on hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO).

The vessel can also be modified to accommodate ethanol and methanol fuel cells after the necessary technology becomes available to PD Ports in the future. Hatches fitted above the engine room will allow power units to be swapped out for modern fuel cells as the technology matures, using methanol or ethanol fuel.