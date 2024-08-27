Royal Netherlands Army to receive new bridge erection boats

Six BEBs are in the final stages of assembly and are scheduled for delivery to the Netherlands before the end of September 2024. This is the first of three delivery tranches that Birdon will complete during the 2024-2025 timeframe.

The primary mission of the 23- by 10-foot (seven- by three-metre) BEBs is to provide tactical float bridging and rafting operations worldwide. Each BEB is designed, built, and equipped to provide propulsion and manoeuvrable thrust to support floating bridges often made necessary when existing bridge crossings have been destroyed in conflict or by natural disasters.