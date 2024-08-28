Dutch-Bangladeshi partnership to build new cutter suction dredger
A partnership formed by Netherlands-based shipbuilder Dredge Yard and Bangladeshi state-owned counterpart Dockyard and Engineering Works (DEWL) will soon commence construction of a new cutter suction dredger (CSD) at the latter's facilities in Narayanganj.
Dredge Yard is responsible for delivering essential components such as the dredge pump, the gearbox, the engine, and the cutter system. DEWL will meanwhile handle the steel construction, assembly, launching, and commissioning of the stationary vessel.
Upon completion, the CSD will boast a dredging depth of 10 metres and will include a small accommodation for two crewmembers. Dredge Yard's proprietary heavy-duty dredge pump will be placed inboard and will be directly driven by a diesel engine via a gearbox.
Dredge Yard claims building the dredger locally in Bangladesh will significantly reduce transportation costs associated with bulky and heavy steel pontoons.
Due to its compact design, the CSD will be easily transportable on a flat rack container by truck. The dredger will also feature exchangeable cutter teeth for different applications and durability.