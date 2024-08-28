Dutch-Bangladeshi partnership to build new cutter suction dredger

Dredge Yard is responsible for delivering essential components such as the dredge pump, the gearbox, the engine, and the cutter system. DEWL will meanwhile handle the steel construction, assembly, launching, and commissioning of the stationary vessel.

Upon completion, the CSD will boast a dredging depth of 10 metres and will include a small accommodation for two crewmembers. Dredge Yard's proprietary heavy-duty dredge pump will be placed inboard and will be directly driven by a diesel engine via a gearbox.