Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | October 24 – Dredger delivery to US East Coast plus ongoing construction in Europe and China

India's Vishwa Samudra Group places order for 8,000 m3 TSHD

Royal IHC is set to build an 8,000 cubic metre trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) for India's Vishwa Samudra Group. The vessel will be constructed at Royal IHC's shipyard in Kinderdijk, the Netherlands, with delivery scheduled for the summer of 2027.

This new dredger will be the latest addition to the dredging fleet of Vishwa Samudra, which had previously acquired two cutter suction dredgers from IHC.