China's ZPMC lays keel for new 25,000-cubic-metre TSHD

The 180-metre vessel will have a breadth of 36 metres, a depth of 17.2 metres, and will be capable of dredging at depths of up to 120 metres. Its hopper capacity will be 27,580 cubic metres.

ZPMC said the twin-engine, twin-propeller, and twin-suction design incorporates advanced automation features, including a "one-click dredging" functionality and an integrated dredging and navigation system that enables unmanned operations under normal conditions.

According to the builder, the dredger's distributed pump system, combined with dual bow discharge technology, delivers a 30 per cent improvement in dredging efficiency while maintaining “low-carbon” operations throughout the entire dredging process.