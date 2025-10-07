Boskalis' newest hopper dredger hits the water

Boskalis said that the TSHD will be equipped with a double suction pipe equipped with underwater pumps and two discharge pumps with a combined discharge capacity of 15,000 kW. These will make the vessel well suited to dredging material and then discharging it over long distances to a reclamation site.

The vessel will also be fitted with a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system consisting of two dual-fuel main engines, azimuthing pod thrusters for improved manoeuvrability, and an advanced automation system. The propulsion can even be configured to permit operation on methanol as an alternative fuel in the future.