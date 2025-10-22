India's Vishwa Samudra Group places order for 8,000 m3 TSHD

Derk te Bokkel, CEO of Royal IHC, said the company values Vishwa Samudra’s continued trust. “Our customers appreciate this flexibility and the reliability that we are able to offer," he added.

The dredger is part of a standardised platform of TSHDs with hopper capacities ranging from 4,000 to 12,000 cubic metres. Key features that the builder highlighted include an optimised hull design for reduced resistance and maximum payload carrying capacity, combined with fuel efficiency.

Royal IHC remarked that the new order represents the third dredger of this 8,000 m3 capacity type that the company is delivering to the Indian market.