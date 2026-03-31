Australian authorities destroy foreign illegal fishing vessels in coordinated crackdown

The Australian Border Force (ABF) is continuing its disruption operations across northern Australia's waters, with five foreign fishing vessels intercepted and safely destroyed at sea since the commencement of the anti-illegal fishing initiative Operation Broadstaff.
Two of the five vessels were intercepted on February 20, 2026, while allegedly fishing illegally near Albany Island. Another vessel was intercepted on March 3 in the Escape River on the Cape York Peninsula, while two more boats were intercepted off Trochus Island on March 7.
"Operation Broadstaff is already delivering significant impacts," said Brooke Dewar, Maritime Border Command Acting Deputy Commander. "Our officers are identifying foreign fishing vessels earlier, intercepting them before they can cause harm, and disrupting illegal activity across key northern corridors."
Since January 1, 2026, the ABF has intercepted 19 foreign fishing vessels in waters off northern Queensland and the Torres Strait. Nine of these vessels have been destroyed.
Under Operation Broadstaff, ABF officers are working with partner agencies using intelligence-led patrols, aerial surveillance, on-water assets and community reporting to identify, track and shut down illegal foreign fishing across the Torres Strait.
The ABF said recent interceptions have stopped boats before illegal foreign fishing occurred, highlighting early operational successes.