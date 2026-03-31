Australian authorities destroy foreign illegal fishing vessels in coordinated crackdown

The Australian Border Force (ABF) is continuing its disruption operations across northern Australia's waters, with five foreign fishing vessels intercepted and safely destroyed at sea since the commencement of the anti-illegal fishing initiative Operation Broadstaff.

Two of the five vessels were intercepted on February 20, 2026, while allegedly ​fishing illegally near Albany Island. Another vessel was intercepted on March 3 in the Escape River on the Cape York Peninsula​, while two more boats were intercepted off Trochus Island on March 7.

"Operation Broadstaff is already delivering significant impacts," said Brooke Dewar, Maritime Border Command Acting Deputy Commander. "Our officers are identifying foreign fishing vessels earlier, intercepting them before they can cause harm, and disrupting illegal activity across key northern corridors."