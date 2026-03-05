Foreign vessel seized for illegal fishing off Australia's Cape York Peninsula

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has intercepted a foreign vessel and its crew allegedly fishing illegally in the Escape River on the Cape York Peninsula.
The vessel was first sighted by local community members and reported to ABF, triggering a response under Operation Broadstaff.
The ABF patrol boat ABFC Storm Bay was deployed to the area, intercepting the boat and crew on Tuesday, March 3.
ABF officers boarded the vessel and identified 1,950 kg of sea cucumber, 1,000 kg of salt used to preserve catch, and fishing equipment.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA) and after consideration of the operational circumstances, authorities seized the catch and fishing equipment.
The sea cucumber were returned to the ocean and the crew were taken to Darwin, where they will be subject to further investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991. The vessel will meanwhile be safely disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.