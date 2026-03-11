Australian Border Force seizes illegal fishing boats near Trochus Island

The Australian Border Force (ABF) has intercepted two foreign vessels and their crews suspected of illegal fishing near Trochus Island within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.
On Saturday, March 7, an ABF fixed-wing aircraft on patrol first spotted the vessels, triggering an on-water response.
The ABF deployed a fast response boat and the patrol boat ABFC Roebuck Bay and intercepted both vessels, prior to them fishing Australia's waters.
The vessels were boarded by ABF officers who identified a combined total of 1,650 kg of salt used to preserve catch and fishing equipment.
Following consultation with the Australian Fisheries Management Authority (AFMA), the ABF undertook the apprehension, seizing the fishing equipment and disposing of the salt.
The crews were then taken to Darwin where they will be subject to further investigation by AFMA for suspected offences against the Fisheries Management Act 1991.
The vessels will be safely disposed of at sea in accordance with Australian law.
The seizures were carried out by the ABF under the recently launched anti-illegal fishing initiative designated Operation Broadstaff.