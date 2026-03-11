Australian Border Force seizes illegal fishing boats near Trochus Island

​​The Australian Border Force (ABF) has intercepted two foreign vessels and their crews suspected of illegal fishing near Trochus Island within the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

On Saturday, March 7, an ABF fixed-wing aircraft on patrol first spotted the vessels, triggering an on-water response.

The ABF deployed a fast response boat and the patrol boat ABFC Roebuck Bay and intercepted both vessels, prior to them fishing Australia's waters.

The vessels were boarded by ABF officers who identified a combined total of 1,650 kg of salt used to preserve catch and fishing equipment.